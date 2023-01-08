Funeral arrangments set for Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo

Gangsta Boo
Gangsta Boo(REVOLT / YouTube)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The funeral arrangements have been set for Memphis rapper Lola Mitchell, also known as Gangsta Boo who passed away at the age of 43

Gangsta Boo was best known as one of the members of the Three 6 Mafia rap group.

The circumstances around her death still remain unknown.

Funeral services will be held on January 14 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Brown Baptist Church located at 980 Stateline Road.

