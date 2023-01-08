Knoxville player wins $150K on Powerball ticket

The lucky winner bought the ticket at Ian’s Market, according to lottery officials.
Tennessee Powerball FILE
Tennessee Powerball FILE(WMC)
By Paige Hill
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Winner, winner! One Knoxville lottery player caught a streak of luck and won over $100,000 on a Powerball ticket Saturday, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation.

The winner matched four of five balls plus the Powerball to win $50,000. However, since the player chose the Power Play option for an extra $1 and the number drawn was three, the winnings were tripled to $150,000.

The lucky winner bought the ticket at Ian’s Market, 7025 Maynardville Pike.

No additional information was available until the player claims the prize.

