Lady Vols remain undefeated in SEC play

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee remains perfect in conference play after defeating Vanderbilt Sunday afternoon, 84-71.

Three Lady Vols were in double figures.

Senior small forward Rickea Jackson was the top scorer for Tennessee with 23 points and sophomore power forward Karoline Striplin posted a career-high 13 points. Senior guard Jordan Horston reported 13 points, eight assists and eight rebounds.

The contest would be a little closer than the Lady Vols envisioned.

Vanderbilt took the lead on its first possession with a layup as the shot clock expired, then Striplin responded with a layup on the other end.

UT struggled to find its rhythm offensively, going without another basket until Striplin struck again at the 6:15 mark to tie the game up at 4-all.

The Lady Vols captured its first lead via a pair of free throws from Jackson, and Darby extended it to five with an NBA-range 3-pointer late in the first quarter.

UT closed out the first period with six unanswered points to lead 18-9 at the buzzer. Vanderbilt responded in the second quarter with a 9-2 run fueled by 3-pointers to pull within two with 7:31 left in the half.

To start the second half, the teams traded baskets until a 3-pointer by Darby set off a 10-2 run that gave Tennessee a 53-35 lead.

Jasmine Powell opened the fourth quarter with a layup and Sara Puckett followed up with a pair of free throws to put UT on top by 21 1:17 into the quarter.

Vanderbilt rallied late in the game with Garraud scoring eight points of a 16-4 Vandy run that pulled the Commodores back within 11 with just over four minutes left to play.

The Commodores kept it close, staying within eight points until Jackson rattled off five straight in the final minutes to close the door on the game. Tennessee took an 84-71 victory in Nashville.

Tennessee will play a second straight game on the road, traveling to Texas A&M for a 9 p.m. ET (8 p.m. CT) matchup on Thursday at Reed Arena. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.

