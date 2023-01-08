Rain showers continue today with drier weather to start the week

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking drier days to another cold front late week.
Rain continues today
Rain continues today
By Paige Noël
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The rainy start to your Sunday will turn to more scattered this afternoon. We’ll dry out for the first half of the new week before we track our next big cold front by late week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We are starting out with showers this morning and temperatures in the low to mid-40s. You’ll want to grab the rain gear as you step out the door and keep it with you all day as showers continue on and off throughout the day. Rain becomes more scattered this afternoon. The southern valley, foothills, and the mountains could pick up about half an inch to an inch of rain by this evening. The rest of us will get about a quarter of an inch. Highs are expected to get into the lower 50s this afternoon.

We’ll hang onto the cloudy skies tonight and a few mountaintop showers that could turn to some stray mountain snow by Monday morning. We’ll drop into the mid-30s overnight.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll start out with the clouds Monday morning but sunshine is expected by the afternoon! It’ll be a chilly 45 degrees for the high on Monday.

Temperatures are near 50 Tuesday with a mixture of sun and clouds. We start to warm up Wednesday into Thursday before the cold front arrives. We’ll jump into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Later in your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we are tracking rain late Thursday into Friday. Temperatures look to drop as that moisture sticks around, so we could see the rain transition into snow throughout the day on Friday.

Sunday's First Alert 8-Day Planner
Sunday's First Alert 8-Day Planner

