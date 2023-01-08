Scott County deputy, 2 others injured in Oneida crash, sheriff says

ONEIDA, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Scott County deputy, who was responding to an emergency call, and two travelers in another vehicle were injured in a crash Friday, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy, identified as Ronald Lee Johnson, 32, was responding to a call in the Winfield area of Scott County with all emergency equipment activated when the crash occurred.

A car, with Valerie Williams, 70, and Ted Williams, 72, both of Tennessee inside, failed to yield the right of way and entered the traffic path of the deputy’s cruiser near the intersection of U.S. Highway 27 and N. Main Street in Oneida, according to a release.

The vehicles collided and came to an uncontrolled rest in the roadway, according to a preliminary report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Sheriff Brian Keeton said that the deputy and occupants of the other vehicle were injured in the crash.

All three were transported to a medical center for treatment and further evaluation, according to Keeton.

As standard procedure, officials said the TH responded and is investigating the crash.

