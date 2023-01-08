Sunshine returns Monday as drier weather settles in

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rain chances continue to drop as we head into Monday, although a few flurries are possible into the mountains to start the day. Sunshine is making a return for the start of the week as temperatures slowly begin to warm.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Showers continue to become spotty as we head into the overnight with most areas starting Monday morning on a dry note. A few mountain flurries are possible to start the day, but those too will begin to come to an end for the afternoon. You’ll want to grab the jacket or coat as you head out the door with temperatures starting the day in the middle 30s.

More sunshine can be expected as we head into the afternoon with the clouds beginning to break apart. It will be a chilly afternoon as temperatures are just slightly below normal with highs back in the middle 40s. It will be nice though to step out and get some fresh air with several nice days on the way to start the week before changes once again arrive for the end of the week.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunshine and warmer temperatures continue as we head through Wednesday as temperatures are back into the upper 50s close to 60 heading into Thursday. Our next cold front is set to arrive starting Thursday afternoon bringing showers and downpours once again. Colder air is wrapping in on the backside and that will transition that rain to snow for some of us.

Colder weather settles in for early next weekend as sunshine returns to end your First Alert 8-Day Planner.

Drier weather returns and so does sunshine for the first few days of the week (WVLT)

