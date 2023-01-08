‘Vols are here for real’ | Tennessee’s defensive lineman Omari Thomas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Once the College Football Playoff Committee released its final rankings to set the stage for the postseason, the recurring phrase amongst Tennessee players was “blessed.”

The team said they feel blessed to be in a New Year’s Six Bowl Game because it proved that all they accomplished in 2022 wasn’t dumb luck and that they earned a seat at the table.

What better way to cap off a remarkable season than to beat the ACC Champions, a team regularly at the top of college football?

Omari Thomas, a defensive lineman for the Vols, knew how special of an opportunity that is.

“We know that Clemson is a great team, they’re going to be aggressive, they’re going to make plays, and so we just have to make more plays,” said Thomas. “And just go out there and really have fun and just enjoy the whole bowl prep, the whole bowl week, and just enjoy the game.”

This program has not received a ticket to the Orange Bowl since 1998.

In just under two years following the hire of a new head coach, they’re in the New Year’s Six Playoffs.

“It means a lot. It’s just I really think it just shows how much we’ve grown just as a whole program just as players in the locker room,” said Thomas.

Thomas saw the game as an opportunity to show their ascension to the top was no fluke.

“We know that we will go out there and we’ll get their best like it’s the Orange Bowl,” Thomas said. “They’ve been there before, they won before. So we just want to go out there, and we want to show that we belong, and we want to show who we are as Tennessee Vols.”

For Thomas and the rest of the Tennessee defense, they received the best training all season simply because they lined up against one of the best offenses in the country every practice.

“Oh, it’s fun just getting to go out there and go up against them every day. It gets intense out there. We talk to each other, laughing and joking and stuff. So it’s fun just really going out there and being able to practice against those guys. And we appreciate you going against offense every day, it’s one of the best offenses in the nation,” Thomas exclaimed.

In command of that top offense, veteran quarterback Joe Milton who was gearing up for his second start of the season after Hendon Hooker was sidelined with a torn ACL.

Milton has shown improvements in his game each time he took over late in games. However, the tangle improvements are just scratching the surface of all the work he’s put in since becoming a Vol.

“One thing I’ll say about Joe, he’s grown into being an actual leader,” said Thomas. “Especially just throughout the year, him being a backup quarterback, he’s still being a leader for everyone, him and Hendon together like it was like a monster duo.

“They just really get on to you like they want to because they wanted what’s best for the team. And that’s what I love about Joe. He’s just always been a team player. He’s always been locked in and ready for his moment and I know Joe has gone go out there you gonna do his thing so there’s gonna be fun,” Thomas said.

A win on Friday night, inside Hard Rock Stadium, was the last wish on the Vol’s Christmas list.

“It’s going to show that we real, and that’s gonna show that we are Tennessee Vols are here for real,” said Thomas.

Tennessee defeated Clemson in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30, 31-14. Here’s the play-by-play of the victory.

