Vols dominate on the road against South Carolina

By Paige Dauer
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WVLT) - In back-to-back games, No. 8 Tennessee dominated on both ends of the floor and led from start to finish, taking down South Carolina on the road Saturday, 85-42.

The Vol’s 43-point margin of victory marked the third-largest margin of victory in a road game in program history. It’s also tied for the fourth-largest win over an SEC team in program history.

The Vols’ 43-21 halftime lead was the largest halftime road lead in the Rick Barnes era.

Olivier Nkamhoua had a career day, leading in scoring and rebounding. He tallied his third career double-double, posting a 21-point, 10-rebound effort.

Nkamhoua’s 21 points came by way of a 10-for-10 shooting performance from the field, which tied a Tennessee program record for field goal makes without a miss in a single game.

Josiah-Jordan James and Santiago Vescovi were the third and fourth Vols in double figures, each tallying 12 points and connecting on a pair of 3-pointers.

As a team, Tennessee shot 51%, despite missing 14 of its final 18 shots. Tennessee also dominated at the boards, pulling down a total of 48 rebounds.

Defensively, Tennessee forced 18 South Carolina turnovers, while the Gamecocks only made 12 total field goals, 25 perfect from the field.

Tennessee raced out to a 15-3 lead by the 14:23 mark of the first half, with five different players making field goals during that span.

Tennessee didn’t slow down during the second half. The Vols outscored South Carolina 16-7 in the first five minutes of the period, but then unleashed a kill shot midway through the second half, rattling off a 15-0 run spanning from the 14:09 to 9:33 mark that widened the gap to 74-30.

The Vols led by as many as 45 points in the final minutes of the game.

Tennessee is back home for a pair of games next week, beginning with a matchup against in-state foe Vanderbilt on Tuesday. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

