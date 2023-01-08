Woman dies after head-on crash on Murfreesboro Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 24-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday morning on Murfreesboro Pike.

Katherine Margarita Jarquin Perez, 24, of La Vergne, was driving east in a Nissan Altima on Murfreesboro Pike. Police said just before 7:15 a.m., Perez began to drift into the westbound lane.

A Toyota Prius tried to move to avoid hitting Perez, but the two cars ended up crashing in a head-on collision.

Police said Perez died at the scene.

Officials added that there were no signs of impairment at the scene of part of the Toyota driver.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police will be conducting a toxicology test to see if Perez was impaired as a result of the crash.

