Woman dies after head-on crash on Murfreesboro Pike


(WCAX)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 24-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday morning on Murfreesboro Pike.

Katherine Margarita Jarquin Perez, 24, of La Vergne, was driving east in a Nissan Altima on Murfreesboro Pike. Police said just before 7:15 a.m., Perez began to drift into the westbound lane.

A Toyota Prius tried to move to avoid hitting Perez, but the two cars ended up crashing in a head-on collision.

Police said Perez died at the scene.

Officials added that there were no signs of impairment at the scene of part of the Toyota driver.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police will be conducting a toxicology test to see if Perez was impaired as a result of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack
Police in Oklahoma said they have taken a 12-year-old girl into custody for stabbing her brother.
Police: 12-year-old girl arrested after stabbing, killing younger brother
Arlin Norton and Jessica Kuhn
2 arrested after drugs, paraphernalia revealed in search, Union Co. sheriff says
Pigeon Forge bar adjusts hours because of decades old law.
Pigeon Forge bar adjusts hours because of decades-old law
Sevier County Courthouse
Former Sevier Co. deputy clerk sentenced after pleading guilty to conspiracy charge

Latest News

POLICE LIGHTS FILE
Scott County deputy, 2 others injured in Oneida crash, sheriff says
Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., left, pulls Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., back as they talk with Rep....
Rep. Burchett: Miscommunication to blame for rowdy House chamber
Rain continues today
Rain showers continue today with drier weather to start the week
Tennessee Republican Tim Burchett said the heated discussion resulted from miscommunication but...
Congressman Burchett: Miscommunication to blame for rowdy House chamber
Tennessee Titans quarterback Joshua Dobbs (11) passes in the second half of an NFL football...
Jags return fumble for TD, beat Titans for AFC South title