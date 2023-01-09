Bald eagles spotted in Alcoa

ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two bald eagles were spotted in Alcoa on Friday, and one man captured the visit from his front lawn.

Two bald eagles were spotted in Alcoa. (Thomas Hobbs)

Thomas Hobbs could see the two birds in a tree on his front lawn in the Rocky Waters subdivision.

Bald eagles begin arriving in Tennessee in late October to spend the winter and peak in late January to mid-February, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

By April 1, however, most of the birds have returned to southern Canada and the Great Lakes states. TWRA officials said nesting bald eagle adults stay in Tennessee year-round.

According to TWRA research, the best place to see bald eagles during winter are Reelfoot, Dale Hollow, Chickamauga, Watts Bar and Pickwick Lakes.

