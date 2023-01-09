‘Chronic condition’ in children receives new guidelines, doctor weighs in

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the first time in 15 years, the American Academy of Pediatrics released new guidelines to treat childhood obesity.

“Children struggling with obesity should be evaluated and treated early and aggressively,” according to the new guidelines.

The guidelines recommend offering medication to kids as young as 12 and surgery for teenagers 13 and up.

“For some individuals, this is definitely a chronic condition that should be addressed appropriately,” said Dr. Stephen Cook, an associate professor in pediatrics and internal medicine at the University of Rochester. He has also worked with the American Obesity Coalition and researches childhood obesity.

“We’ve been discussing this in the healthcare field. The American Medical Association has identified obesity as a chronic disease,” said Cook.

The new guidelines come as new drug treatments for obesity have emerged, including weekly injectable drugs like WeGovy and Mounjaro. These drugs were originally used to treat diabetes but have been proven a safe and effective way to lose weight.

However, the medication is expensive. Insurance often won’t cover the cost of weight loss drugs, especially for young people.

It will take some time for primary care doctors to start prescribing weight loss medication to children and will likely begin with specialists offering the treatment, according to Cook.

