Clearing and chilly today, but a short warming trend is ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have a few days off from rain chances, with cooler air today with leftover clouds. Temperatures climb the next few days, before a cold front’s rain and some snow move in to end the week.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A few mountain flurries are possible this morning, with an overcast sky. It’s a chilly morning, but still above average, as the clouds keeps us around 37 degrees for a low.

Clouds are gradually breaking up and moving out, giving us more afternoon sunshine and a mostly clear end to the day. We’re topping out around 45 degrees, which is just below average.

Some clouds loop back through tonight, with a stray flurry possible, and a low around 30 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

The next few days keep getting warmer, but that peaks just ahead of rain and storms.

Tuesday is partly cloudy to mostly sunny, with a high of 52 degrees. (Seasonable high for Knoxville is 48.) Wednesday even warms to around 58 degrees, with partly cloudy views becoming mostly cloudy. A stray rain shower is possible Wednesday afternoon to evening.

A few showers are possible Thursday, and gusts increasing to 30 to 40 mph, as the high reaches the low 60s. Well, that just ahead of a line of rain and some storms in the afternoon to evening.

Thursday night to Friday morning changes over to scattered wintry mix to snow showers at a 60% coverage of our area. We’ll drop from an overnight high near 40 degrees to 36 degrees Friday morning, then only a tiny change to 38 degrees in the afternoon. Scattered wintry mix to snow showers continue, mainly in our higher elevations Friday, at a 40% coverage.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’ll settle down this week but colder air settles in too. Temperatures bounce back by next Monday, but we are seeing more rain just beyond your 8-day forecast.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.