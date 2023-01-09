Elvis impersonators in Pigeon Forge celebrate his birthday

The Main Event Theater in Pigeon Forge, hosted a special show celebrating the life and music of Elvis Presley.
By Richard Mason
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 10:24 PM EST
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Elvis Presley is regarded as one of the most significant cultural figures of the 20th century. He was born on January 8, 1935, but now more than four decades after his death, fans still celebrate his impact on music and pop culture.

At the Main Event Theater in Pigeon Forge, three Elvis impersonators took to the stage to perform all of his classic songs for a special show to celebrate his music on his birthday.

The show featured three Elvis impersonators Riley Jenkins, Matt Cordell and Eli Williams.

“Elvis’ music is so timeless. It’s so family-friendly; it appeals to all ages and all walks of life. You know, it is like you’re just having a big giant party, and it just makes you feel good,” Jenkins said.

At Graceland, Elvis’ home in Memphis, officials put on a weekend of events to celebrate what would have been Elvis’ 88th birthday. Last year, Elvis’ ex-wife Priscilla Presley attended the proclamation and claimed his spirit was still living inside Graceland.

This year, fans were invited to the north lawn of Graceland for Elvis’ Birthday Proclamation Ceremony, which included a special appearance by his daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, who cut the first piece of a birthday cake in honor of her father.

“Forty-odd years later, here we are still celebrating and paying respect, paying homage,” Williams said.

You can watch the Elvis Birthday Proclamation Ceremony online for free on Graceland’s Livestream page.

