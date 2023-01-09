Knox County inmates missing after walking off job site, sheriff says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two inmates are on the run after Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kimberly Glenn said they walked off a job site.

Ray Boone, 23, and Will Hatfield, 31, were on a work release job site in the 700 block of Henley Street on Monday afternoon.

Both men are homeless, Glenn said.

Boone is 5′10″ with brown hair and brown eyes, and Hatfield has sandy blonde hair and blue eyes.

Both inmates are wearing gray long-sleeve shirts with KCSO on them with their original inmate shirts under those and blue jeans.

Boone was arrested by the Knoxville Police Department for burglary and theft while Hatfield was arrested for burglary, according to KCSO officials.

If you have information on their whereabouts, call 865-215-2243. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Sheriff Tom Spangler, along with patrol units and detectives, are currently searching for the inmates, Glenn said.

