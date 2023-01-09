Remains found along Douglas Lake in 2019 identified

The body of Earl Joseph Pizzoferrato was found along Douglas Lake in March 2019.
Earl Joseph Pizzoferrato
Earl Joseph Pizzoferrato(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - After nearly four years, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials identified a body that was found in Jefferson County.

Officials identified the remains as Earl Joseph Pizzoferrato, of Knoxville.

TBI officials had asked for the public’s help after Pizzoferrato’s body was found along Douglas Lake in March 2019.

In 2019, a homeowner reported a “suspicious bag” along the shore of Douglas Lake to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Deputies arrived at the scene and determined the bag, which turned out to be a golf bag, contained human remains.

At first, investigators were unable to determine the then John Doe’s race, age or even how long he had been dead. TBI officials brought the case to the DNA Doe Project in 2020, and they assisted with the identification.

“Early on in the research, we were able to identify one set of his grandparents rather quickly,” said team member Eric Hendershott. “However, identifying his other set of grandparents took almost another year.”

Pizzoferrato had been adopted, which complicated identifying him, according to DNA Doe Project team members.

The team had found an obituary that connected a number of DNA matches and was able to identify Pizzoferrato’s biological parents, but the obituary did not list any children.

A biological relative confirmed that all of the children in the family had been placed up for adoption and provided information that the DNA Doe Project Team said helped them resolve the case.

“Hopefully, we are able to bring some sort of closure to the family,” Hendershott said.

The investigation into Pizzoferrato’s death remains ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

