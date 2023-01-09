Tennessee Vols in top 5 of AP college basketball poll

The Vols led by as many as 45 points in the final minutes of the game.
By Paige Hill
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Volunteers jumped three stops after beating South Carolina on the road Saturday, according to the Associated Press.

Tennessee sports the number one defense in the country and for the 9th time this season, the Vols held an opponent to under 50 points in a game, dominating the Gamecocks, 85-42.

The 43-point margin of victory marked the third-largest margin of victory in a road game in program history. It’s also tied for the fourth-largest win over an SEC team in program history.

The Vols were previously No. 8 but jumped three spots to No. 5 after the dominating performance. This season, the team remains at 13-2 and undefeated against other Southeastern Conference opponents.

Tennessee will return home for a pair of two upcoming games against Vanderbilt and Kentucky.

The matchup against in-state foe Vanderbilt is set for Tuesday. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

Tennessee will take on Kentucky on Saturday at noon.

