Titans part ways with OC Todd Downing

The Titans made the announced Monday afternoon on Twitter.
FILE - Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing watches during warm ups before an...
FILE - Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing watches during warm ups before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, on Jan. 2, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.(John Amis | AP Photo/John Amis, File)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans have parted ways with offensive coordinator Todd Downing.

The Titans made the announcement Monday afternoon on Twitter.

“On Monday, (coach Mike) Vrabel informed four of his assistant coaches they won’t be retained – offensive coordinator Todd Downing, offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skill assistant Erik Frazier,” the Titans said in a statement.”

Downing was under fire this season for what the Titans looked like on offense, as well as a DUI arrest.

Downing was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2021, after he joined the staff in 2019 as a tight ends coach. Carter was hired in 2018, Midget arrived in 2020, and Frazier joined the Titans in 2021.

According to the Titans, Vrabel will now begin the search to find their replacements.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

