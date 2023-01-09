Titans part ways with OC Todd Downing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans have parted ways with offensive coordinator Todd Downing.

The Titans made the announcement Monday afternoon on Twitter.

“On Monday, (coach Mike) Vrabel informed four of his assistant coaches they won’t be retained – offensive coordinator Todd Downing, offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skill assistant Erik Frazier,” the Titans said in a statement.”

Downing was under fire this season for what the Titans looked like on offense, as well as a DUI arrest.

Downing was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2021, after he joined the staff in 2019 as a tight ends coach. Carter was hired in 2018, Midget arrived in 2020, and Frazier joined the Titans in 2021.

According to the Titans, Vrabel will now begin the search to find their replacements.

