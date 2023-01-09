VFL selected to 2023 College Football Hall of Fame

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Monday, National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame officials announced that VFL Eric Berry was selected to the College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

Berry is the 26th Vol to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, including Al Wilson in 2021.

Across his three years at Tennessee, Berry went down in history as one of the greats in Vol football. He earned unanimous first-team All-America honors in both 2008 and 2009, the only player in program history to achieve that honor twice.

He was the first player in school history to earn the Jim Thorpe Award as the country’s top defensive back, among many other accolades.

Serving as team captain for two years, Berry had a successful college football career with 245 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, 14 interceptions, 31 passes defended, two forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

After graduating, Berry became the highest-drafted Vol defensive player since Reggie White in 1984 when he was selected as the fifth pick in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft by Kansas City.

He finished his NFL career with 445 tackles paired with 14 interceptions.

Off the field, Berry fought Hodgkin’s lymphoma and was named the 2015 NFL Comeback Player of the Year when he won the fight.

He established the Eric Berry Foundation in 2011, which provides safe environments for children to participate in sports. Berry has also donated over $100,000 to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and installed field turf in the park where he learned to play football.

His former coach at Tennessee, Phillip Former, who is another legend in Vol football, spoke on the defensive back’s praises. “Eric earned his way into the Hall of Fame by his great ability to run, tackle, play the ball and return an interception, but even more so because of his character, work ethic, and love of the University of Tennessee and his teammates,” he said.

Berry and the rest of the 2023 class will be officially inducted during the 65th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 5, 2023.

