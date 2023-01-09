Vol fan sends Omaha Steak hamburgers to Clemson head football coach

This week, Swinney’s ‘flipping burgers’ comment he made after Tennessee lost to South Carolina scored him a big order of $100 worth of Omaha Steak Hamburgers.
Omaha Steaks releases “Deck the Steaks,” a meaty twist on a time-honored holiday carol,...
Omaha Steaks releases “Deck the Steaks,” a meaty twist on a time-honored holiday carol, featuring real sounds of Omaha Steaks cooking preparations.
By Gwendolyn Ducre and William Puckett
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 11:04 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Tennessee fans apparently have the memory of an elephant as they never forget. That’s what The Vol Shop told WVLT News after it rolled out shirts before the Orange Bowl Game taking a jab at Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney.

The jabs haven’t stopped there.

This week, Swinney’s ‘flipping burgers’ comment he made after Tennessee lost to South Carolina scored him a big order of $100 worth of Omaha Steak Hamburgers. The order was courtesy of super Vol fan Will Mcneeley.

“I’m just going to do 24 burgers maybe two for each coach or something like that,” said Mcneeley. “You know you have to have a thick skin with that kind of stuff but I just filed it away and when they announced we were playing Clemson I just thought, well okay we will just have to see what happens.”

After the Vols won in Miami Gardens, Mcneely thought it would be funny to place the special order to the tigers. Mcneeley tracked those burgers and said he learned a student equipment manager signed for the shipment.

Mcneely didn’t exactly get a tip, but he certainty got the last laugh.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arlin Norton and Jessica Kuhn
2 arrested after drugs, paraphernalia revealed in search, Union Co. sheriff says
Tennessee Powerball FILE
Knoxville player wins $150K on Powerball ticket
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack
Police in Oklahoma said they have taken a 12-year-old girl into custody for stabbing her brother.
Police: 12-year-old girl arrested after stabbing, killing younger brother
Dylan LaFollette
Hunters find skeletal remains of missing man, Sevier Co. sheriff says

Latest News

Sunshine makes a return for Monday afternoon
Sunshine returns Monday as drier weather settles in
Riley Jenkins, an Elvis impersonator, performs at the Main Event Theater in Pigeon Forge on...
Elvis impersonators in Pigeon Forge celebrate his birthday
Tennessee Powerball FILE
Knoxville player wins $150K on Powerball ticket
Blackhorse Pub & Brewery
Blackhorse Pub & Brewery serves last drinks at Knoxville location