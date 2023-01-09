Vol fan sends Omaha Steak hamburgers to Clemson head football coach

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Tennessee fans apparently have the memory of an elephant as they never forget. That’s what The Vol Shop told WVLT News after it rolled out shirts before the Orange Bowl Game taking a jab at Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney.

The jabs haven’t stopped there.

This week, Swinney’s ‘flipping burgers’ comment he made after Tennessee lost to South Carolina scored him a big order of $100 worth of Omaha Steak Hamburgers. The order was courtesy of super Vol fan Will Mcneeley.

“I’m just going to do 24 burgers maybe two for each coach or something like that,” said Mcneeley. “You know you have to have a thick skin with that kind of stuff but I just filed it away and when they announced we were playing Clemson I just thought, well okay we will just have to see what happens.”

After the Vols won in Miami Gardens, Mcneely thought it would be funny to place the special order to the tigers. Mcneeley tracked those burgers and said he learned a student equipment manager signed for the shipment.

Mcneely didn’t exactly get a tip, but he certainty got the last laugh.

