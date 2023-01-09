Warming up with sunshine ahead of cold front late week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures are warming up ahead of a cold front arriving Thursday. The front will bring rain, storms, and some snow by the end of the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Some clouds loop back through tonight, with a stray flurry possible, and a low of around 30 degrees.

We’ll start out with some clouds Tuesday morning but expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day. Temperatures will get near 52 degrees by the afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday even warms to around 58 degrees, with partly cloudy views becoming mostly cloudy. A stray rain shower is possible Wednesday afternoon to evening.

A cold front arrives Thursday bringing rain, storms, and gusty winds. Winds could gust up to 30 to 40 mph helping temperatures warm to the lower 60s.

Thursday night to Friday morning changes over to scattered wintry mix to snow showers at a 60% coverage of our area. We’ll drop from an overnight high near 40 degrees to 36 degrees Friday morning, then only a tiny change to 38 degrees in the afternoon. Scattered wintry mix to snow showers continue, mainly in our higher elevations Friday, at a 40% coverage.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’ll settle down this week but colder air settles in too. Temperatures bounce back by next Monday, but we are seeing more rain just beyond your 8-day forecast.

