150 new jobs available at Knoxville Post Office

The United States Postal Service is looking for 150 delivery carriers at the Knoxville Post Office.
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post...
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office in Boys Town, Neb.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The United States Postal Service is looking for 150 delivery carriers at the Knoxville Post Office at 1237 Weisgarber Road.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and be able to pass a criminal background investigation. Weekend and holiday availability is required.

USPS is hosting in-person job fairs on Jan. 20 and Jan. 24 at the office from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Anyone interested in interviewing for the job or shadowing a postal worker can reach out to evelina.b.ramirez@usps.gov.

To apply or view the full list of responsibilities, visit www.usps.com/careers.

