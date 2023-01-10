150 new jobs available at Knoxville Post Office

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The United States Postal Service is looking for 150 delivery carriers at the Knoxville Post Office at 1237 Weisgarber Road.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and be able to pass a criminal background investigation. Weekend and holiday availability is required.

USPS is hosting in-person job fairs on Jan. 20 and Jan. 24 at the office from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Anyone interested in interviewing for the job or shadowing a postal worker can reach out to evelina.b.ramirez@usps.gov.

To apply or view the full list of responsibilities, visit www.usps.com/careers.

