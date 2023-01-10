‘An incredible ride’ | Vol offensive lineman declares for 2023 NFL draft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After five years with the University of Tennessee, offensive lineman Jerome Carvin declared for the 2023 NFL draft on Monday.

The fifth-year senior did not allow a sack in the entire 2021 season and permitted only one in the 2022 season.

“I thank God for the opportunity to play this game and guide me,” he wrote.

Carvin also thanked Vol Nation for always celebrating with him and his team and coaches Josh Heupel, Glen Elarbee and Jeremy Pruit.

“I am proud to be a VFL, and Rocky Top will always be ‘home sweet home’ to me,” Carvin said.

Thank you Vol Nation. On to the next chapter. #GBO 🍊 pic.twitter.com/8aPQAZgkFm — Jerome Carvin (@JeromeCarvin) January 9, 2023

