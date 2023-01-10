‘An incredible ride’ | Vol offensive lineman declares for 2023 NFL draft

Offensive Lineman Jerome Carvin is another Tennessee football player declaring for the NFL draft
Jerome Carvin earns SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week honor
Jerome Carvin earns SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week honor(wvlt)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 12:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After five years with the University of Tennessee, offensive lineman Jerome Carvin declared for the 2023 NFL draft on Monday.

The fifth-year senior did not allow a sack in the entire 2021 season and permitted only one in the 2022 season.

“I thank God for the opportunity to play this game and guide me,” he wrote.

Carvin also thanked Vol Nation for always celebrating with him and his team and coaches Josh Heupel, Glen Elarbee and Jeremy Pruit.

“I am proud to be a VFL, and Rocky Top will always be ‘home sweet home’ to me,” Carvin said.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earl Joseph Pizzoferrato
Remains found along Douglas Lake in 2019 identified
Omaha Steaks releases “Deck the Steaks,” a meaty twist on a time-honored holiday carol,...
Vol fan sends Omaha Steak hamburgers to Clemson head football coach
Blackhorse Pub & Brewery
Blackhorse Pub & Brewery serves last drinks at Knoxville location
Will Hatfield and Ray Boone
Knox County inmates missing after walking off job site, sheriff says
Officials said a woman died when she was thrown from a horse during a rodeo in Florida.
Woman dies after being thrown from horse at rodeo

Latest News

KNOXVILLE, TN - October 16, 2021 - Defensive lineman LaTrell Bumphus #11 of the Tennessee...
‘I’m very blessed’ | VFL pumped about upcoming NFL Draft
VFL selected to 2023 College Football Hall of Fame
Eric Berry
VFL selected to 2023 College Football Hall of Fame
VFL Latrell Bumphus
VFL Latrell Bumphus continues to put in the work