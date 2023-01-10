Certified dietitian nutritionist offers advice to help accomplish your New Year’s Resolutions

Avoid fad diets, eat 3 meals a day, expert says
Avoid fad diets, eat 3 meals a day, expert says
By Jared Austin
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Most New Year’s resolutions revolve around having better health each year, but sometimes we don’t know where to start or what that means. East Tennessee certified dietitian nutritionist Joanna Goan said there’s isn’t a one option fits all approach for dieting.

“You want an individualized approach with these things. Fad diets don’t work. People end up losing weight and then gaining weight and they don’t get the nutrients they need,” Goan said.

She also recommends each of her clients eat three meals a day, eat a lot of fruits and vegetables and eat whole foods. Goan said it’s important to eat foods that are good for the belly, brain and soul.

“Seventy percent of our immune system is in our gut so we want to stay healthy. We want your brain to stay active, healthy and alert,” Goan said.

Goan said it’s best to avoid simple carbs, sugary foods, refined fats and processed foods.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earl Joseph Pizzoferrato
Remains found along Douglas Lake in 2019 identified
Omaha Steaks releases “Deck the Steaks,” a meaty twist on a time-honored holiday carol,...
Vol fan sends Omaha Steak hamburgers to Clemson head football coach
Home security footage captured a semi-truck crashing into a yard in Sevierville.
WATCH: Semi-truck crashes into yard in Sevierville
Will Hatfield and Ray Boone
Knox County inmates missing after walking off job site, sheriff says
Blackhorse Pub & Brewery
Blackhorse Pub & Brewery serves last drinks at Knoxville location

Latest News

In-N-Out Image Courtesy of AP IMAGES
In-N-Out planning expansion into Tennessee, Gov. Lee says
The burger company is a California staple and something of a rarity on the east side of the...
In-N-Out planning expansion into Tennessee, Gov. Lee says
Bonnarroo announces 2023 lineup
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks a cold front’s gusty storms to snow showers later this...
Enjoy today’s sunshine and warmth, with building clouds to rain and some snow showers ahead