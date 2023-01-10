Certified dietitian nutritionist offers advice to help accomplish your New Year’s Resolutions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Most New Year’s resolutions revolve around having better health each year, but sometimes we don’t know where to start or what that means. East Tennessee certified dietitian nutritionist Joanna Goan said there’s isn’t a one option fits all approach for dieting.

“You want an individualized approach with these things. Fad diets don’t work. People end up losing weight and then gaining weight and they don’t get the nutrients they need,” Goan said.

She also recommends each of her clients eat three meals a day, eat a lot of fruits and vegetables and eat whole foods. Goan said it’s important to eat foods that are good for the belly, brain and soul.

“Seventy percent of our immune system is in our gut so we want to stay healthy. We want your brain to stay active, healthy and alert,” Goan said.

Goan said it’s best to avoid simple carbs, sugary foods, refined fats and processed foods.

