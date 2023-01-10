College GameDay headed to Tennessee for Lady Vols vs UConn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - ESPN’s College GameDay is set to return to Knoxville, this time to cover the Lady Vols as they take on UConn on Thursday, Jan. 26.

The game will be the first of three women’s college basketball shows this season and is part of ESPN’s We Back Pat initiative honoring the late Pat Summitt.

Elle Duncan will host the show from inside Thompson-Boling Arena, alongside women’s college basketball commentators Andraya Carter, Rebecca Lobo, Carolyn Peck and Holly Rowe.

“We are thrilled to continue integrating women’s college basketball into the College GameDay brand with additional shows this season,” said Patricia Lowry, ESPN vice president of production. “UConn-Tennessee is one of the preeminent rivalries in women’s college basketball and Pat Summitt remains the sport’s north star, while Geno Auriemma continues his historic run with the Huskies. Having the first show of 2023 at Tennessee for this matchup while supporting We Back Pat, with one of Summitt’s former players, Kellie (Jolly) Harper, now leading the Lady Vol program, it couldn’t be more fitting.”

This will bed the third consecutive time Tennessee has been involved in the four times College GameDay has been on site for a women’s basketball game.

The show is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN. WVLT will be covering the game as well as part of the Big Orange Tip Off special, also at 7 p.m.

