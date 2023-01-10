Enjoy today’s sunshine and warmth, with building clouds to rain and some snow showers ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tuesday is our pick of the week, with more hours of sunshine. Now, temperatures are still warming the next couple of days, but that comes with an increase from spotty rain to a gusty line of rain and storms, then a change to scattered snow showers.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We have some high clouds moving through early, with patchy fog developing this morning. It’s a frosty, cold start to this Tuesday, with lows in the mid to upper 20s for most, and Knoxville around 28 degrees for a low.

The next few days keep getting warmer, but that peaks just ahead of rain and storms, which is why today is our pick of the week! It’s a mostly sunny day, with a high of 54 degrees. (Seasonable high for Knoxville is 48.) We have a nice breeze out of the southwest helping to move in this warmth, at 5 to 10 mph today.

Clouds increase this evening and stay mostly cloudy tonight, with a stray shower possible by the morning, and a low of 35 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday even warms to around 58 degrees, but it stays mostly cloudy all day. A stray rain shower is possible as well, becoming a 20% coverage by the evening.

A few showers are possible Thursday, and gusts increasing to 30 to 40 mph, as the high reaches the mid 60s, all just ahead of a line of rain and some storms in the afternoon.

Thursday night to Friday morning changes over to scattered wintry mix to snow showers at a 60% coverage of our area. We’ll drop from an overnight high in the 40s to around 36 degrees Friday morning, then only a tiny change at best to 38 degrees in the afternoon. Scattered wintry mix to snow showers continue, mainly in our higher elevations Friday, at a 40% coverage.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’ll settle down this week but colder air settles in too. Temperatures bounce back by next Monday, but we are seeing more rain just beyond your 8-day forecast.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

