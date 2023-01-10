Family finds bear hibernating under deck

A black bear is hibernating under a Connecticut family's back deck. (WFSB)
By Lorin Richardson and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 8:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - We know this is the time of year that bears hibernate, but imagine finding one camping out right in your own backyard.

A family in Plainville, Connecticut, discovered a black bear taking refuge under their deck.

The bear has been there for several weeks. The family is following guidance from state environmental officials, and he’s welcome to stay for a while.

It was a walk outside that turned into a crazy encounter about two weeks ago.

“My dog started growling,” Vincent Dashukewich said. “That’s when my girlfriend got scared and ran to the house, and I turned my head and saw the bear, and we were staring right at each other. It’s pretty crazy.”

Dashukewich said the bear hadn’t done much but lounge around so far.

“He’s massive, yeah, but he’s super chill,” he said.

His family contacted the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP).

“They said to just leave him alone, let him be as long as he’s not creating a disturbance or bothering anybody,” Dashukewich said.

Jason Hawley, a wildlife biologist with DEEP, said that finding a bear on your property is a common occurrence in Connecticut.

“We get about 15 to 20 calls a year about bears denning under decks and porches,” he said.

Hawley said there are measures you can take in this situation.

“The most important thing is to just leave it alone, so not go over and continuously be looking underneath, stay out of the area, and keep your dogs and kids away from the area,” Hawley said. “We encourage people to call us if they spot a bear underneath their deck. It could be a bear we’re looking for.”

Meanwhile, Dashukewich said it’s barely been an issue, and they’ve named the bear Marty.

“The reach has been crazy,” Dashukewich said. “The first TikTok videos blew up. That’s when I created the socials for Marty.”

The family has made Marty his own account on TikTok and Instagram under the username “marty.the.bear.”

They want to make his stay as comfortable as possible.

“They’re essentially sleeping, so you can think of it as a five-month-long nap,” said Dashukewich. “My parents are a little worried. They don’t want any problems happening, especially with the dog, so we’re just going to let him be and keep to himself.”

DEEP officials said Marty could be there until early March or longer.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

