‘I’m very blessed’ | VFL pumped about upcoming NFL Draft

By Rick Russo
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fresh off an Orange Bowl win, VFL Latrell Bumphus is continuing to put the work in.

The big defensive lineman is training at the new Triple-F facility in Knoxville.

Lee Smith and his talented staff are working out several college standouts including Latrell for Ft. Lauderdale-based XPE Sports.

For Bumphus, it’s a chance to stay sharp and fit in advance of the NFL Draft in April. ”I was very excited to get the opportunity to come here and train, just really maximize my abilities and put that on showcase come pro day, so teams what I’m capable of. I can bring a lot of knowledge,” he said.

As for the skills he’ll bring to the next level, Bumphus added, “You know, just being able to pick up on the playbook fast and a lot of versatility, whether that’s playing in or playing inside.”

Bumphus said the Orange Bowl victory has made him even more excited for the next chapter of his life. ”I’m very blessed to you know go out on a whim, especially at a high note, you know, I’m very blessed,” he said.

