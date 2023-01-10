In-N-Out planning expansion into Tennessee, Gov. Lee says

The burger company is a California staple and something of a rarity on the east side of the nation.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - “A great American company” is coming to Tennessee, Gov. Bill Lee announced Tuesday, saying that In-N-Out is planning to open a corporate office in the Volunteer State- the company’s first in the eastern United States.

The burger company is a California staple and something of a rarity on the east side of the nation. The first location opened in 1948 in California. Lee described the company’s values and service as perfect for Tennessee.

“We are very excited to provide Tennesseans with our quality burgers, fries and shakes,” In-N-Out owner Lynsi Snyder-Ellingson said. “In every decision I make, I always consider what my family would want. I have no doubt that my grandparents, dad and uncle would be proud of this decision to grow our associate family and serve even more amazing customers beginning in Nashville and the surrounding areas. This expansion is significant for our company. For many years, we’ve heard requests from our customers in Tennessee to consider opening locations near them, further east than we’ve ever been. Our customers are our most important asset at In-N-Out, and we very much look forward to serving them in years to come and becoming part of the wonderful communities in the Volunteer State.”

“We are excited about the opportunities that In-N-Out is going to bring to Tennessee,” Lee said. The new development will consist of a $125.5 million office in Franklin, Tennessee. The project is set to create 277 jobs, Lee’s announcement said.

“We are proud to add In-N-Out Burger to the ever-growing list of world-class companies that have decided to establish operations within the City of Franklin,” Mayor Ken Moore said. “We look forward to welcoming them to our community and to celebrating their continued success.”

Lee also said that Tennesseans will soon be able to enjoy “double double fries and shakes.” While nothing is set in stone, In-N-Out is planning to open some locations in Nashville around 2026, the announcement said.

