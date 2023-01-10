Kids get free music lessons in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many schools across the country are eliminating their music programs, but one non-profit in Knoxville is giving kids a chance to keep music alive.

The Joy of Music School in Knoxville is a tuition-free music school that teaches students from ages six to 18 years old, based on financial need, at no cost to their families, by matching them with qualified volunteer music professionals.

Francis Graffeo, executive director at the Joy of Music School, said music programs are at risk.

“Parents understand that the music programs in Knox County schools and outside of Knox County, they’re continually being cut. The funding is cut, so we step in,” Graffeo said.

A study published in 2020 by the American Psychological Association in the Journal of Educational Psychology found that students who participated in music activities showed significant improvement in math, science and English exams.

The school provides each kid with a musical instrument. There is also a music recording room where they can learn how to record music using a software program.

“One of the things that I want to do is make sure that they understand the technology and know how to use it to the best of their advantage,” Sublett said.

People can also donate sheet music and instruments to the school. According to Graffeo, Reba McEntire donated eight new pianos to the school.

You can apply to Joy of Music School on its official website.

