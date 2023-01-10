Knox County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing person last seen Aug. 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for help in locating a man who has been missing since August of 2022.

Derek Tucker Smith, 34, was last seen in Powell after visiting Kentucky, KCSO Public Information Officer Heather Reyda said. He was reportedly driving a silver 2005 Dodge Caravan with license plate number 9D44M0.

Those with information are asked to call 865-215-2243.

