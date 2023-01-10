Knoxville’s soccer status grows as new league moves into town

Knoxville’s status as a soccer town is growing daily with the introduction of a new league for younger players.
865 Alliance
865 Alliance(865 Alliance)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville’s status as a soccer town is growing daily with the ongoing developments of the city’s professional soccer team One Knoxville SC and now the introduction of a new league for younger players.

The National Premier Soccer League and Women’s Premier Soccer League announced Tuesday that 865 Alliance has joined the league as an expansion team.

“The NPSL is pleased to welcome 865 Alliance, adding Knoxville as one of our key cities in the Southeast of the country,” NPSL Managing Director Cindy Spera said. “We continue to grow this area, and the addition of 865 Alliance is a critical cornerstone of our development. This group has a seasoned management team with strong ‘es to the greater soccer community, local business, and has a fanbase that is eager to embrace a local team.”

The club will be led by President Jon Schneider and Vice President Josh Gray.

“The history and high level of the NPSL and WPSL is what makes them such a great choice for our programs,” Schneider said. “The leagues have so many strong conferences and teams. This will give our fans the opportunity to see some of the best soccer in the United States. With the growth of our youth programs, this will give them a chance to come home after college and represent our region from their own backyards.”

Schneider himself has a storied career as a coach, winning 17 state championships and leading teams to state finals nine other times. Additionally, Schneider has been named Coach of the Year by the Tennessee State Soccer Association for his work.

865 Alliance was founded in 2008 as a merger between several Knoxville clubs, becoming the largest youth club in the city. Since 2010, over 500 players have moved on to play college soccer and several alumni have gone on to play professionally.

“Our youth program has seen tremendous growth in the last decade,” Schneider said. “We have been so fortunate to have a lot of great players come through our system; many have moved on to college soccer and beyond. Our hope is to bring many of them back for our NPSL and WPSL teams. By rostering players who have local roots, we believe it will bring large crowds and an exci’ng atmosphere. Any ‘me a league has strong attendance, it energizes everyone and makes it a desirable destination for top players. Our home games won’t just be games; they will be events.”

The club will begin league play in 2023.

