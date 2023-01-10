More clouds and stray rain chances ahead of big cold front

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds are moving in Wednesday ahead of gusty rain and storms arriving Thursday afternoon. Rain will transition into some snow showers throughout the day on Friday.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds increase this evening and stay mostly cloudy tonight, with a stray shower possible by the morning, and a low of 35 degrees.

Wednesday even warms to around 58 degrees, but it stays mostly cloudy all day. A stray rain shower is possible as well, becoming a 20% coverage by the evening.

LOOKING AHEAD

A few showers are possible early Thursday with winds gusting up to 30 to 40 mph ahead of the cold front. We’ll be in the mid-60s and see the line of rain and some storms arrive by the afternoon to early evening.

Thursday night to Friday morning changes over to scattered wintry mix to snow showers at a 60% coverage of our area. We’ll drop from an overnight high in the 40s to around 36 degrees Friday morning, then only a tiny change at best to 38 degrees in the afternoon. Scattered wintry mix to snow showers continue, mainly in our higher elevations Friday, at a 40% coverage.

Snowfall potential (WVLT)

Light snow shows continue along the mountaintops early Saturday morning, but we look to dry out throughout the weekend with highs in the 40s.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, temperatures bounce back by Monday, but we are seeing more rain chances on and off throughout the new week.

Tuesday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.