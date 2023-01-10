Peyton Manning to be honored with NCAA Silver Anniversary Award

Tennessee VFL Peyton Manning will soon be able to add another trophy to his case as he is being honored with the NCAA Silver Anniversary Award Wednesday.
Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning takes the field for his last home game on Saturday, Nov....
Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning takes the field for his last home game on Saturday, Nov. 29, 1997 in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee defeated Vanderbilt 17-10. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) (KVLY)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, IN. (WVLT) - Tennessee VFL Peyton Manning will soon be able to add another trophy to his case as he is being honored with the NCAA Silver Anniversary Award Wednesday.

The award recognizes six people on the 25th anniversary of their collegiate athletic careers. Those nominated by administrators are selected by a panel of former student-athletes and NCAA representatives.

Manning ended his career with one of the most impressive resumes in college football history, holding some Tennessee records to this day. He’s the only student-athlete in the program with over 10,000 yards passing, holding 11,201. He also threw 89 touchdown passes, 36 of which were during his final season with the Vols.

Joining Manning will be Phil Dawson, a former kicker at Texas; Allison Feaster, a former women’s basketball player at Harvard; Dr. Marsha Harris, a former women’s basketball player at NYU; Lenny Krayzelburg, a former men’s swimmer at Southern Cal; and Kate Markgraf, a former soccer player at Notre Dame.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home security footage captured a semi-truck crashing into a yard in Sevierville.
WATCH: Semi-truck crashes into yard in Sevierville
Earl Joseph Pizzoferrato
Remains found along Douglas Lake in 2019 identified
Omaha Steaks releases “Deck the Steaks,” a meaty twist on a time-honored holiday carol,...
Vol fan sends Omaha Steak hamburgers to Clemson head football coach
Will Hatfield and Ray Boone
Knox County inmates captured after walking off job site, sheriff says
Blackhorse Pub & Brewery
Blackhorse Pub & Brewery serves last drinks at Knoxville location

Latest News

Christine Haun
TBI issues Silver Alert for missing Claiborne County woman
Clouds and stray showers Wednesday
More clouds and stray rain chances ahead of big cold front
Derek Tucker Smith, 34
Knox County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing person last seen Aug. 2022
In-N-Out Image Courtesy of AP IMAGES
In-N-Out planning expansion into Tennessee, Gov. Lee says
‘Time to pass the torch’ | Sports Animal’s Jimmy Hyams announces retirement