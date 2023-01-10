TBI issues Silver Alert for missing Claiborne County woman

Christine Haun, 36, has a medical condition that may impact her ability to return home, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials said.
Christine Haun
Christine Haun(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials issued a Silver Alert for a missing Claiborne County woman.

Christine Haun, 36, has a medical condition that may impact her ability to return home, TBI officials said.

Haun was last seen around Bug Hole Road in Cumberland Gap. She was wearing a black jacket with two dark-colored shirts and black pants.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office at 423-626-2501 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

