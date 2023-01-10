Tennessee organization offering free yoga classes to veterans, family and caregivers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Shangri-La Therapeutic Academy of Riding (STAR), an organization that works with children and adults with physical and mental disabilities, is offering a free yoga class to veterans, their families and their caregivers.

STAR began in 1987 and helps those in need by providing horse riding and horse-related activities. Now, the group is offering a free yoga class hosted by Zimbo Paul, a local veteran with his own story about how he got into yoga.

“If you are looking to advance your horsemanship, yoga does exceptional things at improving strength and balance with riding, as well as promote mindfulness and healing through breathing,” STAR officials said. “Why not take a moment after working with the horses at STAR to take care of ourselves?”

The class is scheduled for Fridays from 1:15 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Those interested in going only need to bring a change of clothes- STAR has mats available.

