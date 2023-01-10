Tennessee organization offering free yoga classes to veterans, family and caregivers

Shangri-La Therapeutic Academy of Riding (STAR) is offering a free yoga class to veterans, their families and their caregivers.
Riders return to the Shangri-la Therapeutic Academy of Riding or STAR in Lenoir City
Riders return to the Shangri-la Therapeutic Academy of Riding or STAR in Lenoir City(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 9:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Shangri-La Therapeutic Academy of Riding (STAR), an organization that works with children and adults with physical and mental disabilities, is offering a free yoga class to veterans, their families and their caregivers.

STAR began in 1987 and helps those in need by providing horse riding and horse-related activities. Now, the group is offering a free yoga class hosted by Zimbo Paul, a local veteran with his own story about how he got into yoga.

“If you are looking to advance your horsemanship, yoga does exceptional things at improving strength and balance with riding, as well as promote mindfulness and healing through breathing,” STAR officials said. “Why not take a moment after working with the horses at STAR to take care of ourselves?”

The class is scheduled for Fridays from 1:15 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Those interested in going only need to bring a change of clothes- STAR has mats available.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earl Joseph Pizzoferrato
Remains found along Douglas Lake in 2019 identified
Omaha Steaks releases “Deck the Steaks,” a meaty twist on a time-honored holiday carol,...
Vol fan sends Omaha Steak hamburgers to Clemson head football coach
Blackhorse Pub & Brewery
Blackhorse Pub & Brewery serves last drinks at Knoxville location
Will Hatfield and Ray Boone
Knox County inmates missing after walking off job site, sheriff says
Officials said a woman died when she was thrown from a horse during a rodeo in Florida.
Woman dies after being thrown from horse at rodeo

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks a cold front’s gusty storms to snow showers later this...
Enjoy today’s sunshine and warmth, with building clouds to rain and some snow showers ahead
Rickea Jackson and Lady Vols hold off Vanderbilt
College GameDay headed to Tennessee for Lady Vols vs UConn
A Knoxville couple managed to give a bald eagle a little help Monday.
VIDEO: Knoxville couple helps bald eagle stranded in street
Tennessee coach Josh Heupel checks the scoreboard during the second half of the team's NCAA...
Vols finish 6th in final AP Top-25 College Football Poll