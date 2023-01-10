‘Time to pass the torch’ | Sports Animal’s Jimmy Hyams announces retirement

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - 99.1 The Sports Animal’s Jimmy Hyams announced plans to retire Tuesday. The radio personality and sports reporter made the announcement on his blog, where he also reflected on his impressive career.

“I’ve covered the Masters and a Super Bowl,” Hyams said. “I’ve covered Final Fours in men’s and women’s basketball. I’ve covered a national championship football game in Arizona and a national championship tennis match in California. I’ve covered college football games from Pasadena to New Jersey to Miami. I’ve covered pro football, pro tennis and pro golf. I’ve covered sporting events in 32 states.”

Now, Hyams says “it’s time” for him to hang up his cape and pass the torch. He’s looking forward to ending the daily grind but added that he may be around for some freelance work in the future.

“I want to play tennis when I want to, play golf when I want to, play pickleball when I want to, hike the Smokies when I want to, kayak when I want to, travel when I want to, visit family when I want to,” he said. “I might not completely fade into media oblivion. I might do some free-lance work for the Sports Animal or do some free-lance writing.”

As it stands, Hyams is set to retire on March 31.

