Ukrainian troops to train on Patriot system in Oklahoma

Ukrainians in the city of Bakhmut found a way to mark Orthodox Christmas, despite Russian shelling. (Source: CNN)
By TARA COPP
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — About 100 Ukrainian troops will head to Oklahoma’s Fort Sill as soon as next week to begin training on the Patriot missile defense system, the Pentagon announced Tuesday.

Ukraine has long sought the Patriot surface-to-air guided missile defense system because it can target aircraft, cruise missiles and shorter-range ballistic missiles. During his late December visit to the U.S., Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the battery would make a significant difference in bolstering Kyiv’s defenses against Russia’s invasion.

The number of Ukrainians coming to Fort Sill is approximately the number it takes to operate one battery, and they will focus on learning to operate and also maintain the Patriot, Pentagon spokesman Air Force Gen. Pat Ryder said Tuesday.

FILE - Patriot missiles are seen at the Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport, March 25, 2022, in Jasionka,...
FILE - Patriot missiles are seen at the Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport, March 25, 2022, in Jasionka, Poland.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Kyiv’s decision to take troops off the battlefield to train across the Atlantic in the U.S. is unusual, although it has sent forces for short-term training at European bases for other more complex systems it has received, such as on the longer-range High Mobility Artillery Rocket System.

Patriot training normally can take several months, but “the longer those troops are off the line, they’re not actually engaged in combat,” Ryder said, so the training will be shortened.

Fort Sill was selected because it already runs Patriot training schools, Ryder said.

The U.S. pledged one Patriot battery in December as part of one of several large military assistance packages it has provided Ukraine in recent weeks. Last week Germany pledged an additional Patriot battery.

Each Patriot battery consists of a truck-mounted launching system with eight launchers that can hold up to four missile interceptors each, a ground radar, a control station and a generator. The Army said it currently has 16 Patriot battalions.

The Patriot batteries will complement a variety of air defense systems that both the U.S. and NATO partners have pledged to Ukraine, as it faces an evolving barrage of missiles and drones against its civilian population and infrastructure from Russia in the nearly 11-month old conflict. In the last few months Germany has pledged four IRIS-T air defense systems; the U.S. has also pledged eight mid-range National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems, or NASAMS, and Avenger air defense systems.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earl Joseph Pizzoferrato
Remains found along Douglas Lake in 2019 identified
Omaha Steaks releases “Deck the Steaks,” a meaty twist on a time-honored holiday carol,...
Vol fan sends Omaha Steak hamburgers to Clemson head football coach
Home security footage captured a semi-truck crashing into a yard in Sevierville.
WATCH: Semi-truck crashes into yard in Sevierville
Will Hatfield and Ray Boone
Knox County inmates missing after walking off job site, sheriff says
Blackhorse Pub & Brewery
Blackhorse Pub & Brewery serves last drinks at Knoxville location

Latest News

New York City police are searching for suspects in connection to money stolen from a Brinks...
Police: 3 suspects sought in theft of $300,000 from Brinks truck
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday in Mexico...
Biden, Trudeau talk Haiti, trade at Mexico City summit
FILE - Andrew Tate and his brother were taken into custody in Romania.
Divisive influencer Andrew Tate awaits Romanian court ruling
A glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
Green comet to appear in sky for first time in 50,000 years
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the PACT Act, which helps veterans get screened for...
GOP requests intel ‘damage assessment’ of Biden documents