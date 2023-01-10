VIDEO: Knoxville couple helps bald eagle stranded in street

A Knoxville couple managed to give a bald eagle a little help Monday.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville couple managed to give a bald eagle a little help Monday.

Nathan Van Gundy told WVLT News that he and his wife Lori were on the way home from the grocery store when they spotted the eagle in the middle of Ruggles Ferry Pike in East Knoxville.

“As I stopped to see it, my wife doesn’t even hesitate and gets out of the vehicle to help it in the pouring rain,” Nathan Van Gundy said. “She tried moving it off to the side of road but it wouldn’t budge.”

Eventually, the couple managed to move the eagle off the road, he added. Happily, after a few minutes rest the bird flew off, he said.

This is the second bald eagle citing in the area this week, as some in Alcoa had also reported some eagle sightings.

