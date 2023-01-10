Vols finish 6th in final AP Top-25 College Football Poll

Alabama comes in at #5, while TCU comes in 2nd, despite beatdown by Georgia
Tennessee coach Josh Heupel checks the scoreboard during the second half of the team's NCAA...
Tennessee coach Josh Heupel checks the scoreboard during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)(Artie Walker Jr. | AP)
By Rick Russo
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s 31-14 victory over Clemson in the Orange Bowl has earned Josh Heupel’s Vols a 6th place ranking in the final AP Top-25 College Football Poll.

The Vols finished with 11 wins (11-2) for the first time since 2001 while sporting an electrifying offense throughout the season.

Among teams who finished in the Top-25, the Vols secured the most wins against AP ranked teams.

Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State were the top four in the final Associated Press college football poll of the regular season. The Horned Frogs finished second despite the beatdown by the Bulldogs in the National Championship game.

Also disappointing to Vol fans, the 5th place finish by Alabama. The Tide comes in one spot ahead of Tennessee, which defeated Alabama during the regular season.

The Bulldogs (13-0) are No. 1 for the ninth straight week and the 12th time this season. Georgia, which has amassed a 29-1 record and two national titles over the past two seasons, received 62 first-place votes and Michigan (13-0) received the other one in the final poll.

