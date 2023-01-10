WATCH: Semi-truck crashes into yard in Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A semi-truck crashed into the yard of a Sevierville home, and home security footage captured the entire incident on camera.

Eugene Thomas, the man who lives at the home, said the semi-truck was moving over for an oncoming Toyota Tacoma truck when its wheels went off the road.

To get out of the ditch, Thomas said the driver veered to the left, hitting the truck before coming through the yard.

A semi-truck crashed into the yard of a Sevierville home, and home security footage captured the entire incident on camera.

In the video, the semi-truck ran through the yard and over the 10-foot retaining wall.

“The video is just something amazing and it could have been a whole lot worse at a different time of day,” Thomas said.

No one was injured, according to Thomas.

Thomas said he is waiting for a cleaning company to clean up the vast amount of diesel fuel that was spilled.

WVLT News reached out to Tennessee Highway Patrol officials for the crash report but did not immediately hear back.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.