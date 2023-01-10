Win free groceries for year in Save A Lot sweepstakes

One lucky winner will be selected in under two weeks.
Groceries
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - You can win free groceries for a year by entering a contest sponsored by Save A Lot.

The sweepstakes opened on Sunday, Jan. 8 and will run until Jan. 22, when one lucky winner will be randomly selected.

How about in 2023 you get your groceries for free?! Enter to win FREE GROCERIES FOR A YEAR with us through the link below! Sweepstakes ends 1/22, good luck! www.savealot.com/free

Posted by Save A Lot on Sunday, January 8, 2023

The award will come in the form of 52 $100 Save A Lot gift cards.

Participants must be 18 years or older to enter and can only enter once.

Anyone interested can enter the sweepstakes through the Save A Lot website.

