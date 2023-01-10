Win free groceries for year in Save A Lot sweepstakes
One lucky winner will be selected in under two weeks.
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - You can win free groceries for a year by entering a contest sponsored by Save A Lot.
The sweepstakes opened on Sunday, Jan. 8 and will run until Jan. 22, when one lucky winner will be randomly selected.
The award will come in the form of 52 $100 Save A Lot gift cards.
Participants must be 18 years or older to enter and can only enter once.
Anyone interested can enter the sweepstakes through the Save A Lot website.
