Win free groceries for year in Save A Lot sweepstakes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - You can win free groceries for a year by entering a contest sponsored by Save A Lot.

The sweepstakes opened on Sunday, Jan. 8 and will run until Jan. 22, when one lucky winner will be randomly selected.

The award will come in the form of 52 $100 Save A Lot gift cards.

Participants must be 18 years or older to enter and can only enter once.

Anyone interested can enter the sweepstakes through the Save A Lot website.

