$1.1B Mega Millions winning numbers drawn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are you feeling lucky? The winning numbers for the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot were drawn on Tuesday night.

The winning numbers are 7, 13, 14, 15, 18 and 9, the Megaplier number.

A winner has not been found for nearly three months.

Regardless of how long it takes, the odds of winning the top lottery prize don’t change, and they’re formidable at 1 in 302.6 million. But someone will eventually match all six numbers and win the jackpot, which now ranks as the fifth-largest in U.S. history.

The $1.1 billion prize is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity with 30 payments over 29 years. Winners usually prefer cash, which for Tuesday night’s drawing would be an estimated $568.7 million.

