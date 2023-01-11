‘All glory to God’: Titans fan who went into cardiac arrest avoids brain damage

An MRI showed Alexis Prue does not have brain damage, according to her husband.
A 28-year-old Titans fan went into cardiac arrest hours after attending the game against Jacksonville on Saturday, Lydia Fielder reports.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 28-year-old Titans fan who went into cardiac arrest hours after attending the Jacksonville Jaguars game on Jan. 7 does not have brain damage, according to her husband.

Alexis Prue went into cardiac arrest and was put on life support in a Jacksonville hospital Monday evening. On Wednesday, her husband, Andrew Prue, had a much better prognosis.

“All glory to God, Doctors just informed me that Alexis’s MRI came back showing no brain damage,” Andrew Prue said in a tweet.

The Prues had traveled from Myrtle Beach to cheer on the Titans against the Jaguars on Saturday night. Andrew Prue said they were getting ready for bed in their hotel room after the game when Alexis started feeling alarming symptoms.

The Prue Family
The Prue Family(Alyssa Mims | Alyssa Mims)

“All of a sudden, she’s like, ‘Andrew, Andrew, I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe,’ like, ‘I you need you to call 911. I can’t breathe, I feel like I’m gonna die,’” Andrew said.

He said paramedics got to the hotel within five minutes. During ambulance transport, Alexis went into cardiac arrest.

Andrew said her heart stopped beating for three minutes before paramedics resuscitated her in the ambulance. Wednesday’s announcement is positive news, but Andrew Prue said his wife’s recovery is not over yet.

“We are not out of the woods, but it’s very positive news for her road to recovery,” Prue said. “Please keep the prayers coming. God is working.”

A recovery GoFundMe page has raised more than $29,000 for Alexis in just one day.

