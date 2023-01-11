Check out these events to Find Your Fun this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are a lot of events for you and your family to Find Your Fun this weekend!

The Blount County Public Library is hosting a lego contest this week for kids and adults of all ages! There will be age categories for the kids but not the adults. You can submit your designs now through Friday. Winners will be announced on Jan. 23. Entries must be your own creation, not a designed kit. There are three overall prizes - fan favorite, best in show, and best winter design.

Friday, January 13th:

One World Circus is performing at the Old City Performing Arts Center Friday and Saturday. The group will perform Webs which is a show that weaves together stories of healing and justice for survivors of sexual trauma through the mediums of circus, music, and poetry. Shows are at 8 p.m. on both days. General admission is $20.

Elvis fans will be in for a treat in Pigeon Forge this weekend. The Smoky Mountain Elvis Festival is happening at the Biblical Times Dinner Theater. The festival features several dozen tribute artists performing Friday through Sunday. Five world champion Elvis tribute artists are a part of the show and the winner will compete for a world title.

Sunday, January 15th:

The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra is performing at the Tennessee Theatre on Sunday at 3 p.m. The KSO is putting on a special tribute concert for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The event is free and open to the public. No tickets are required.

