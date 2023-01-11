Cold front brings gusty downpours and storms to some snow showers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The cold front arrives Thursday bringing a line of gusty downpours and a few thunderstorms. Some of us will see that rain transition into snow throughout the day on Friday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight stays mostly cloudy with spotty rain showers, a 20% coverage overnight. We’re only cooling to around 54, and the ongoing southwesterly wind.

We’ll start out with spotty rain Thursday morning and warm to around 65 degrees midday. The cold front arrives midday to early afternoon bringing rain, storms, and gusty winds. Winds could gust up to 30 to 40 mph with down downpours that could add up to a half an inch to one inch of rain across the region.

Rainfall potential through Thursday (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday night to Friday morning changes over to scattered wintry mix to snow showers at a 60% coverage of our area. We’ll drop from an overnight high in the mid-40s at midnight to around 36 degrees Friday morning, then only a tiny change at best to 38 degrees in the afternoon. The wind will make it feel even colder!

Scattered snow showers continue Friday, mainly in our higher elevations, at a 40% coverage. This means the snow is hit or miss outlining the Valley, even in the same county. This coverage continues to taper off Friday night to just the tops of the Smokies, which is really the one spot that has consistent snowfall until Saturday morning.

Snowfall potential through Friday (WVLT)

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, temperatures rebound Sunday to Monday, with a few showers moving through Monday night, then more again later Wednesday and just beyond your 8-day forecast.

Wednesday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

