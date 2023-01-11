Custodian accidentally shot himself at Ky. elementary school, police say

By Phil Pendleton and Cameron Aaron
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
STANFORD, Ky. (WYMT) - An incident involving a school employee resulted in a police response at a Lincoln County elementary school Wednesday morning.

Police said a Stanford Elementary School staff member accidentally shot himself when he was at the school Tuesday night. Police said it happened around 11 p.m.

Officials said “evidence” of what happened was found Wednesday morning, leading to a large police response at the school.

Police added they were called when someone saw blood leading from a staff break room to the parking lot. The building was searched, and they said they learned a second-shift custodian accidentally shot himself and then left the building.

They did not release the man’s name, but they said the case remains active with potential charges pending. We were told he has serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police stayed at the school throughout the day on Wednesday.

“A lot of police cars. Normally there is just one sitting in front of the school. But there were definitely way more this morning,” said parent Autumn Morgan. “There were Facebook posts. And rumors spread faster than they should have. I knew they were safe. But then you have that funny feeling in your belly as well.”

Police wanted to stress they deemed the building safe, and there was never any threat to students or staff members. No one else was involved.

The custodian has since resigned.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

