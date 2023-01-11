Disney celebrates 100 years with new enhancements coming to parks

In the coming months, pass holders will be able to visit their favorite parks after 2 p.m....
In the coming months, pass holders will be able to visit their favorite parks after 2 p.m. without a reservation.(Anna Fox / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Walt Disney Company is celebrating 100 years with new enhancements at its theme parks.

At California’s Disneyland, guests with Magic Key passes or Park Hopper tickets will be able to go between the resort’s two parks starting at 11 a.m., two hours earlier than before.

All ticketed guests will soon be able to download all Photopass or attraction photos for free on the Disneyland app.

The park is also adding more lower-priced tickets throughout the year.

Meanwhile, at Walt Disney World in Florida, free self-parking is coming back to resort hotels, which could save guests between $15 and $25 a night.

In the coming months, passholders will be able to visit their favorite parks after 2 p.m. without a reservation.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home security footage captured a semi-truck crashing into a yard in Sevierville.
WATCH: Semi-truck crashes into yard in Sevierville, driver charged
A Knoxville couple managed to give a bald eagle a little help Monday.
VIDEO: Knoxville couple helps bald eagle stranded in street
NEW BRIDGE STRETCHING FROM THOMPSON-BOILING ARENA ACROSS THE TENNESSEE RIVER
City of Knoxville planning UT campus expansion
A glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
Green comet to appear in sky for first time in 50,000 years
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post...
150 new jobs available at Knoxville Post Office

Latest News

The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday,...
Supreme Court lets New York enforce gun law during lawsuit
The 43rd artillery brigade destroyed a building in the Russian-occupied town Kremmina, from...
Ukraine says mining town holding out against Russian assault
A number of passenger jets are shown parked at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., on...
Flight disruptions cascade across US after computer outage
McGhee Tyson Airport
FAA outage affects McGhee-Tyson flights out of Knoxville
Psychologists are sounding the alarm about TikTok and its impact on mental health in teens.
Experts raise alarm over TikTok’s impact on mental health