East Tennessee lawmakers outline priorities for 113th General Assembly

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tuesday, lawmakers in Tennessee gaveled in to kick off the 2023 legislative session in Tennessee.

The Republican Party of Tennessee controls the State House, Senate, and Governor’s office creating a supermajority in Tennessee.

”We’re a supermajority. We’ve got a Republican Governor so conservative priorities and principles will always rule the day in Tennessee,” said State Representative Jason Zachary of district 14. “And this session, like every session I’ve been a part of, it’s been a supermajority since I’ve been here, so every recession will reflect the thoughts, values, principles and views of the Republican Super Majority.”

The supermajority vowed to move fast with some legislation ranging from abortion laws, to gender identity, and transportation.

Democrats, meanwhile, are looking to repeal the state’s third-grade retention law and fix issues inside the Department of Children’s Services.

”We have to get our colleges across the aisle to work for their constituents and not the special interest because every single thing I named to you that I was working on both sides of the aisle supports overwhelmingly,” said State Representative Gloria Johnson, of District 90.

Republicans meanwhile are not looking to get rid of the law but are willing to rework it.

“It (COVID-19) has had a serious, serious impact, negative impact on their learning development, and again this goes back to the intent of the bill. The intent of the bill was to ensure were trying to meet these educational outcomes and were trying to make up for lost time, but it just went way too far,” said Zachary.

Johnson is angered by the issues inside DCS.

”It became a crisis and as Judge Irwin warned in committee a couple of months ago, it’s in collapse, and it’s definitely in collapse and they’re talking about fixing it in the new budget. The new budget doesn’t kick in until July 2023. These kids cannot wait that long,” said Johnson, who calls it her top legislative priority.

Johnson wants to look at the abortion law too, seeking to codify Roe v. Wade, knowing it’s a long shot.

”As it stands this bill will endanger women and girls’ lives when you’re forcing someone into a pregnancy,” said Johnson.

Zachary meanwhile is willing to look at the abortion law but said he’ll be a tough sell on changing any of it.

“While there’s certainly some areas of clarification, in terms of weakening the bill and removing some of the protections within the bill I’m not for that,” said Zachary.

The legislative session is expected to last 90 days, wrapping up sometime in April.

