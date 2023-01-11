FAA outage affects McGhee-Tyson flights out of Knoxville

Federal Aviation Administration officials announced Wednesday that there was an issue with it Notice to Air Missions System (NOTAM).
FAA has ordered the pausing of all departures in the U.S. due to a system outage
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 8:31 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The FAA is making progress in the computer outage as some flights are resuming.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Federal Aviation Administration officials announced Wednesday that there was an issue with it Notice to Air Missions System (NOTAM). That outage means flights were grounded across the country from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Previous Coverage: All departing US flights grounded after FAA computer outage

Shortly after the announcement, McGhee-Tyson Airport officials announced that there would likely be delays at the airport due to the system outage. Additionally, the airport’s Twitter account retweeted a statement from United Airlines confirming that all domestic flights from the airline would be grounded until further notice.

According to the FAA, all flights that were in the air at the time of the outage were still cleared to land, since pilots check the NOTAM before flying. Additionally, officials said that flights could resume at 9 a.m.

As of writing, it isn’t clear what caused the outage, but FAA officials have said they plan to investigate.

Going forward, while flights are beginning again, travelers can expect delays.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

