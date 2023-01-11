Former UT student convicted of raping unconscious girl

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A former University of Tennessee student was convicted Wednesday of raping an unconscious fellow student, according to a release from the office of District Attorney Charme Allen.

According to the release, Gavin John Quaedvlieg, 25, met another student at an off-campus apartment on Feb. 23, 2020. While there, Quaedvlieg reportedly gave the victim a dab, which is a concentrated marijuana extract, which caused the victim to lose consciousness. Before passing out, the victim told Quaedvlieg not to touch her, but, according to the release, when she woke up, Quaedvlieg was assaulting her.

Quaedvlieg was also found guilty of trying to pay the victim if she did not come forward about the incident, but she did so anyway.

“This victim was incredibly brave to come forward and confront her abuser,” said Allen. “The jury credited her testimony and came to a just verdict.”

Quaedvlieg was found guilty of rape. A sentencing hearing is set for Feb. 23, 2023.

